Ohio Governor DeWine announces statewide curfew to combat COVID-19 starting Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew that will go into effect Thursday for Ohio.

DeWine announced Tuesday that the curfew will begin nightly at 10 p.m. and run through 5 a.m., and that it will last 21 days. All retail establishments must close by that time. DeWine said it is essential to “build a bridge” from now until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread. I'm also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

As of Tuesday, Nov. 17, a total of 312,443 (+7,079) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,772 (+30) deaths and 22,846 (+368) hospitalizations.

DeWine said Monday morning that he opposes a second shutdown for Ohio but that he is working on plans for a slowdown in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Instead of shutting down, we have to slow down,” he said. “We have to slow down in our individual lives and our decisions in what we are doing.”

A new retail mask mandate went into effect Monday. The mandate requires all customers and employees of retail establishments to wear a mask, and businesses can be penalized if they don’t comply.

“Our goal is to protect the workers in the retail establishments, and also to protect the customers when they go in,” DeWine said.