Ohio Gov. DeWine says vaccine should arrive in about two weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, and Gov. Mike DeWine reported that the first shipment of vaccine should arrive on Dec. 15.

As of Nov. 30, a total of 421,063 (+6,631) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,429 (+30) deaths and 26,864 (+357) hospitalizations.

DeWine said he received an update from Vice President Mike Pence on vaccine distribution. He was told to expect the first shipment of vaccine from Pfizer on Dec. 15 and the first from Moderna on Dec. 22, pending final approval. He said that he will lay out the state’s plan for distributing the vaccine on Thursday.

DeWine brought on Dr. Andy Thomas of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center to discuss concerns over the state’s ICU capacity. Thomas, who oversees one of three zones for how hospitals in the state are managing the response to the virus, said in the past two or three days that more hospitals are voicing concerns about the number of ICU patients.

Thomas said hospitalizations have increased 200% since Nov. 1.

DeWine encouraged those who can work from home to continue to do so, and for those who recently returned to the office to reconsider. He said that the state is postponing its January plan to recall state workers in stages.