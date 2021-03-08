Ohio expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday an expansion of COVID-19 vaccine availability.



PHASE 1D AND PHASE 2B VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY

In response to significant increase in the amount of vaccine coming into Ohio, Phase 1D and Phase 2B of Ohio’s vaccination plan will go into effect on Thursday, March 11.



Phase 1D includes approximately 197,000 eligible Ohioans with certain medical conditions not addressed in previous phases, including type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.

Phase 2B will open vaccinations based on age for Ohioans ages 50 and older. This group includes approximately 1.2 million eligible Ohioans.

VACCINATION SCHEDULING TOOL

Governor DeWine also announced that Ohio’s centralized scheduling website is now available at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The website will serve as a singular location for Ohioans to confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated, identify nearby providers, and schedule their vaccine appointments.

“As we continue to receive more vaccines, having a centralized scheduling website will streamline the process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress across the state,” said Governor DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Health will continue to work directly with vaccine providers to integrate their current systems into the statewide system. Providers will be expected to use this system or another electronic scheduling system that interfaces with this portal.

The centralized scheduling website will also be used for scheduling appointments at the mass vaccination clinics, including the FEMA site in Cleveland, that were announced last week.

Outside partners, including the Area Agencies on Aging, will be available to help Ohioans who do not have access to the internet with appointment scheduling.