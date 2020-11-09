Ohio doctors warn of inundated hospitals, staff as virus spreads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health officials across Ohio warned of a dark winter, with limited intensive care unit beds if the new surge in cases is not curbed in the next few weeks.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed doctors to lead three zones across the state during a briefing Monday, in an attempt to combat the continuous spread of the virus and maintain hospitals’ ability to respond to the pandemic in the coming weeks.

The three doctors were optimistic about Monday’s news of a Pfizer vaccine with a 90% effective rate.

But the officials warned that people must not “let their guard down,” as the nation awaits the vaccine’s release.

