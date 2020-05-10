Ohio confirmed, probable deaths now total 1,331 as ‘Free Ohio Now’ rallies held

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus in Ohio has reached 1,331, state health officials said Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Health posted information Saturday indicating that 1,214 deaths had been confirmed and another 117 were considered probable under guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said more than 22,500 cases had been confirmed and the number of confirmed and probable cases was just short of 23,700.