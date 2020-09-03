Ohio colleges report 100s of positive coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of positive cases of the new coronavirus are being reported at colleges in Ohio as more students return to campuses.

Ohio State University tallied 882 cases among students during the first two weeks of the semester. It also logged 20 cases among employees in August.

Miami University started classes remotely but saw many students return to the Oxford area anyway. The college reports just over 700 student cases and two involving employees.

Another 250-plus coronavirus cases have been reported at other campuses around Ohio, spread across at least a dozen public and private colleges.

