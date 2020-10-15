Ohio cautions against Indiana travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ohio’s Department of Health has added Indiana to its list of states with travel advisories.
Ohio cites the Indiana COVID-19 positivity rate at 15.6%. Indiana’s dashboard shows the state at a seven-day rate of 5.3% for all tests and 9.6% for unique individuals.
WANE 15 has asked Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office for clarification.
Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity. If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.Ohio Department of Health