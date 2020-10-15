Ohio cautions against Indiana travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ohio’s Department of Health has added Indiana to its list of states with travel advisories.

Ohio cites the Indiana COVID-19 positivity rate at 15.6%. Indiana’s dashboard shows the state at a seven-day rate of 5.3% for all tests and 9.6% for unique individuals.

WANE 15 has asked Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office for clarification.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.