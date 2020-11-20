Ohio bill to limit health orders passes, but DeWine promises veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine was unsuccessful in convincing lawmakers to not pass legislation that would limit the powers of his administration and health officials as the virus’ spread across Ohio reached new peaks.

The governor promised to veto the bill, saying he has a “moral obligation” to do so. The House would need 60 votes to override a governor’s veto.

DeWine also designated one of the state’s most populous areas, Franklin County, home to Columbus, as a purple zone on the state’s color-coded alert system.

The designation is the highest on the state’s system and indicates the area was flagged for hitting six indicators, including sustained increases in cases and in coronavirus-related hospital admissions.