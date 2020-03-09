Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state’s 1st virus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe. The State Health Department made the announcement Monday that three people have tested positive.

The locations of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 have not yet been announced. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency, which allows Ohio to purchase health-related items without a bid.

Also on Monday, WANE 15 confirmed that two persons in Paulding County, Ohio are under quarantine after having recently returned from a trip to Italy.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: