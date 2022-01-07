Ohio AG: Vaccines positive, but not via government rule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he hopes everyone receives the coronavirus vaccine, but it should be a person’s choice, not the result of a government mandate.

The Republican attorney general also says people should base their decision on conversations with doctors, not research on the internet.

Yost spoke Friday after Ohio solicitor general Benjamin Flowers argued in the U.S. Supreme Court against the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers.

Flowers, who’s fully vaccinated, argued remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus Thursday. Yost says Flowers contracted the coronavirus after Christmas and had a mild case.