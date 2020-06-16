Nursing homes, tied to one-third of deaths, ordered to test

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health department is mandating coronavirus testing of all nursing home residents and staff after reporting the deaths of nearly 2,000 residents — about a third of all COVID-19 deaths across the state.

Director Robert Gordon’s order, issued Monday, requires initial baseline testing. All new or returning residents must be tested, and there must be weekly testing of residents and staff in a home with any cases until 14 days after the last positive result.

Michigan for the first time released a firm overall death count for nursing home residents — 1,947. It’s more than 400 more than previously estimated.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.