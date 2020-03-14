Number of positive tests for coronavirus now at 26 in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — State officials say the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Ohio has doubled in one day from 13 to 26.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Saturday that 12 women and 14 men ranging in age from 31 to 86 have tested positive. Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine continued to emphasize the need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Acton said it’s expected that the pandemic will peak in late April or early May.

Closing public spaces like libraries and museums are becoming the norm in Ohio.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: