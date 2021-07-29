‘Now was the time’: Mobile clinic at Huntington fair helps ‘vaccine hesitant’ get their shot

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana is pushing the needle to increase the state’s vaccination rate.

Currently, 44.1 percent of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. To increase that number, the state Department of Health has taken the vaccine on the road with mobile clinics.

A mobile vaccination clinic opened at the Huntington County 4-H Fair in Huntington this week.

Last week, Dr. Matt Pflieger, Huntington County’s Public Health Officer, said recent numbers show more than 47 percent of residents the county received at least one dose of the vaccine.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee camped at state’s mobile vaccine clinic during the lunch hour. From 11:25 to 1:30 p.m., there weren’t any walk-ins, but there were nine scheduled appointments for the day.

According to Dr. Pflieger, vaccine rates are lower now because it’s the summer. He added that the cases are lower and that is lowering the sense of urgency for people to get the vaccine.

With the Delta variant now a major concern, the state is doing what it can to make the vaccine as accessible and visible as possible.

Ray Stanley was an attendee of the Huntington County 4-H fair and got his vaccine. He said getting it was a “spur of the moment” decision.

“I have been vaccine hesitant, but with the rising COVID and the Delta variant and just seeing how the cases are popping up, I thought now was the time,” Stanley said. “If this site was not here, I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccination.”

Thursday was the last day to get the vaccine at the Huntington County 4-H fair. Below is a list of other locations and dates.

Wednesday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Pike County Fair

1213 W. State Road 56, Petersburg, IN 47567

Wednesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Thursday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.:

Jasper County Fair

2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer, IN 47978

Jackson County Fair

476 E. County Road 100 South, Brownstown, IN 47220

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Saint Mary’s Church

311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.