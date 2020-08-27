Notre Dame hikes security after quarantined students balk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has added security personnel at its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation sites after students were observed leaving the off-campus apartments and hotels in violation of safety protocols.

University spokesman Dennis Brown says students under quarantine agreed to a code of conduct requiring them to remain in their designated rooms.

Brown says the university has contracted for eight security people to monitor the quarantine sites around the clock.

He says students who don’t adhere to the code of conduct will face sanctions that could include dismissal. In-person classes for Notre Dame’s 12,000 students began Aug. 10. Eight days later, the university moved classes online for two weeks after confirmed COVID-19 cases spiked.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.