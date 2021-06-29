Northwest Allen County Schools make masks optional July 6 with goal of continuing policy into next school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) board voted Monday evening to make masks optional beginning July 6, which marks the start of the second session of summer school. It’s also when summer camps begin.

The unanimous 4-0 vote was also supported by the Northwest Allen County Education Association according to a press release from NACS. The release also noted that the teacher’s association welcomed the change in policy but “cautioned becoming overzealous.”

“Based on the April 26 resolution, conversations with local healthcare experts, and the expiration of Gov. Holcomb’s mandate orders, our COVID-mitigation plans now include mask optional procedures, and it is our intent to begin the next school year this way as long as conditions remain conducive,” said Chris Himsel, superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools. “As we have done throughout the school year, adjustments and adaptations will continue being made as guidance and orders from the governor, CDC, IDOH, ACDH and others are updated.”

The NACS 2021-2022 school year begins Aug. 11.