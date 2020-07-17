Northern Indiana county joins others in mandating face masks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northern Indiana’s LaPorte County has become the latest local government in the state with a mandate for people to wear face masks while in public as the state has seen a recent growth in coronavirus hospitalizations.

At least three other nearby counties, along with the cities of Indianapolis, Evansville and West Lafayette also have imposed mask requirements. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has encouraged the wearing of face coverings but has declined to issue a statewide mandate. The LaPorte County order took effect Friday. County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora called mask wearing “an act of kindness, compassion, respect, humility and love.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.