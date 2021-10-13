North Adams Community Schools lifts mask requirement, alters quarantine guidelines

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – North Adams Community Schools has lifted the mask requirement after Adams County moves into the yellow category for COVID-19 spread, Superintendent Kim Hiatt announced in a letter to families.

Beginning Thursday, masks will be optional at all buildings, for all students, staff and visitors.

“Thank you to those community members who have been working hard to mitigate the spread of this virus here in our community,” the letter said.

Since the district is lifting the mask mandate, quarantine guidelines will also be changing.

If an individual becomes infected with COVID-19, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated or asymptomatic, the district’s plan said.

For more information on the quarantine guidelines, click here.

Hiatt said the district will reinstate the mask requirement if the county returns to the orange or red categories or if there is a significant spike in COVID-19 cases or quarantine numbers.

“We may have to reinstate the mask requirement across the district, in separate buildings, or by classroom to keep with our overarching goal of keeping students in school and our doors open,” the letter said.

For more information on the Continuing Education Plan, click here.