Noble County opens call center to help residents schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Noble County has launched a call center to help residents schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center was activated Friday. At least three volunteers will be available to assist residents in scheduling and registering to receive the vaccine.

Residents can call (260) 508-0232 for scheduling and registration assistance. If the line is busy, call back in a few minutes.

The call center is active during clinic hours. Below are the hours:

Wednesday, 2/17/21 -12 pm to 8 pm

Friday, 2/19/21 – 9 am to 5 pm

Saturday, 2/20/21 – 9 am to 5 pm

Monday, 2/22/21 – 9 am to 5 pm

Wednesday, 2/24/21 – 12 pm to 8 pm

Friday, 2/26/21 – 9 am to 5 pm

Saturday, 2/27/21 – 9 am to 5 pm

Indiana residents age 65 and up are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.