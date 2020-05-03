(CBS) As much of the nation begins to reopen, travelers are being greeted with new rules at airports as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19. Laurie Perez reports from Los Angeles.
Latest Coronavirus Developments:
- New rules greet travelers at airports in response to COVID-19
- Court weighs in on applying mass gathering ban to churches
- Retail stores look forward to reopening after weeks of curbside restrictions
- Allen County coronavirus death toll hits 54, positive cases at 549
- DeKalb County confirms 21st case of coronavirus, patient recovering at home