New resource connects Hoosiers to COVID-19 treatment informational center

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers who are looking for more information about monoclonal antibodies that have been used to prevent progression of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact 211.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said that 211 will connect Hoosiers to Crush COVID, a support center managed by KPMG LLP that provides information about monoclonal antibody treatment on behalf of participating providers. The call center will locate the nearest treatment site by ZIP code. Callers can then contact the infusion center for more information about who can receive the treatment and how to schedule an appointment.

There are nearly 100 sites across Indiana that are serving as infusion centers, IDOH said.

“Monoclonal antibody therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home. It is also authorized by the U.S. FDA to prevent COVID-19 following exposure to the virus in some cases,” IDOH said.

Hoosiers who are interested in receiving the treatment can call 211 or 866-211-9966 for more information.