New COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools decline for second straight week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the second straight week, Indiana schools are reporting a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. 4,499 new cases were reported among students. 210 were reported among teachers, and 332 came from other staff.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

Last week, over 5,600 cases were reported combined between students, faculty and staff. Since the 2021-22 school year began, 26,726 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of new COVID-19 cases from students continue to decline after reaching a peak in late August (source: Indiana Department of Health)

Across the state, 1,820 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 71 schools have not reported any positive COVID-19 cases, and 477 schools have yet to report any case data to the IDOH.