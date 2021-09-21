New COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools decline for second straight week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the second straight week, Indiana schools are reporting a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. 4,499 new cases were reported among students. 210 were reported among teachers, and 332 came from other staff.
Last week, over 5,600 cases were reported combined between students, faculty and staff. Since the 2021-22 school year began, 26,726 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,820 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 71 schools have not reported any positive COVID-19 cases, and 477 schools have yet to report any case data to the IDOH.