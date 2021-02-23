Nearly 91k Hoosiers ages 60-64 schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health announced that nearly 91,000 Hoosiers ages 60-64 scheduled free COVID-19 vaccines in the first eight hours of eligibility.

Nearly 32% of Indiana residents ages 60-64 have scheduled an appointment or have been vaccinated when healthcare workers and first responders, who were already eligible, are included, the department said.

“Due to limited vaccine supplies nationally, Indiana has prioritized healthcare workers, first responders and those who are most vulnerable in its vaccine rollout,” the department said. “Individuals age 60 and older account for more than 22% of the state’s population but 64% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3% of the deaths.”

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

The department said that vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov. However, appointments are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.

Vaccine appointments are spread out over several weeks. Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location immediately are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties or to check back later, as appointments are added regularly.