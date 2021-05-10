Nearly 40% of Hoosiers 16 and over vaccinated for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say nearly 40% of Indiana residents ages 16 and older have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the state’s rate of vaccination shots remains sluggish.

The Indiana Department of Health said Monday about 2.14 million Hoosiers — or 39.3% of Indiana’s roughly 5.3 million residents ages 16 and older — have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials said last week that Indiana’s rate of COVID-19 vaccination shots has remained sluggish in recent weeks, spurring concerns about the increased risk from more contagious coronavirus variants at a time when so many people are not yet immunized against the coronavirus.