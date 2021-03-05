Nearly 2,600 Hoosiers receive COVID vaccine in first 8 hours at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 2,589 Hoosiers received a free COVID-19 vaccine during the first eight hours of the state’s inaugural mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A total of 4,200 people scheduled appointments to receive vaccines at the speedway on Friday. Appointments will continue until 10 p.m. on Friday, the department said. The clinic runs through Monday, and all appointments are booked.

The mass vaccination clinic is the first offered by the Indiana Department of Health. Additional clinics are scheduled:

March 12-24 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg

March 20-21 in Gary

March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame

Nearly 400 vaccination sites are available around the state, the department said. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.