National Guard provides relief in COVID-19 containment area in New York

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (CBS) The National Guard arrived in New Rochelle, NY on Thursday morning to help hand out food to people living in the area.

State public health authorities instituted a one-mile containment zone in the New York City suburb because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the mayor. The National Guard will also help to clean and sanitize public areas.

