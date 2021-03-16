National Guard administer over 16k vaccines at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – More than 300 National Guardsmen from across Indiana administered roughly 4,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines a day during a four-day mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Among the Hoosiers vaccinated was Governor Eric Holcomb.

“This is the first time that we’ve been able to have a mass vaccination site here in our state since this pandemic started. I think it’s fitting that we are here at this iconic site at this time where we mark the one-year history … of our first COVID-positive case in the state of Indiana,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana state health commissioner.

Members of the Guard directed traffic into 20 bays at the IMS, where medics and support personnel processed Hoosiers who received their vaccine in the comfort of their vehicle March 5-8.

“It’s an honor to see the Indiana National Guardsmen here performing vaccines and controlling the traffic coming in and out of this facility,” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general, on the first day of the event.

Several Guard members at the event are coming up on their one-year anniversary of COVID-19 relief orders, the press release said. Spc. Brian Lloyd, a medic with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, has worked on six missions the past year.

“Security for Camp Atterbury, rental assistance program, long-term care facility testing and care, then back to long-term care facility testing and now the vaccine mission,” Lloyd said.

He vaccinated the governor, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and other VIPs.

“It was an honor to be able to vaccinate the governor and all of those very important people to our state and to be a part of that momentous occasion,” Lloyd said.

Boles, a longtime supporter of the Indiana National Guard, expressed a willingness to host more mass vaccination events.

The Guard said that when the time comes, the Indiana National Guard will be ready to help again.

