NACS School Board motions to make mask wearing optional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of push back from parents, the Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) School Board has made a motion to make masks optional.

At Monday evening’s meeting, Steve Bartkus made motion to change the school’s plans and School Board President Kent Somers seconded the motion, according to Lizette Downey, Chief Communications Officer for NACS.

The motion makes mask wearing optional.

This decision comes after months of pushback from parents who say mask should be optional and “it should be up to the parents whether they wear a mask or not.”

WANE 15 has a crew at the school board meeting to gather more information.

Due to some confusion, a previous version of this story indicated that the school board had voted to make mask wearing optional.