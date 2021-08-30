NACS reinstates mask mandate at Monday’s school board meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) has reinstated its mask mandate at Monday night’s school board meeting.

According to Superintendent Chris Himsel, last week there were 105 student cases of COVID-19 and there were 996 students quarantining. That is more than 12% of the school’s population.

Board member Liz Hathaway asked that the mask mandate be put back in place.

The board voted and the mandate passed 3:2.

This caused an eruption from the crowd, according to a WANE 15 reporter at the meeting.

Lots of confusion. Lots of yelling — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 30, 2021

Currently, Fort Wayne Community Schools is the only other district in Allen County with a mask requirement for its students and staff member.

WANE 15 has a reporter at the meeting to learn more about what this means for the district.