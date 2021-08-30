NACS reinstates mask mandate at Monday’s school board meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) has reinstated its mask mandate at Monday night’s school board meeting.
According to Superintendent Chris Himsel, last week there were 105 student cases of COVID-19 and there were 996 students quarantining. That is more than 12% of the school’s population.
Board member Liz Hathaway asked that the mask mandate be put back in place.
The board voted and the mandate passed 3:2.
This caused an eruption from the crowd, according to a WANE 15 reporter at the meeting.
Currently, Fort Wayne Community Schools is the only other district in Allen County with a mask requirement for its students and staff member.
