NACS parents sue school and state officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parents of Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) students have filed a lawsuit claiming that school and state officials should stop mask mandates.

The lawsuit, filed in the Allen County Superior Court, claims that life has gone back to normal, but the following officials have violated Indiana law and “exceeded authority delegated by the legislature under the Emergency Management and Disaster Law.”

Those listed in the complaint include Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter, Northwest Allen County Schools, Superintendent Chris Himsel, the assistant principal of Carroll High School, and board members Elizabeth Hathaway, Kristi Schlatter, and Ronald Felger.

Four parents filed the lawsuit on behalf of 12 minor children who attend the school district. The lawsuit goes on to say that the current mask contact tracing and quarantine policies violate Indiana law and the state’s constitution.

The group also wants the Department of Health to ban its two-tiered system that exempts students from quarantines if they present proof of vaccination. They claim that violates Indiana’s Vaccine Passport Ban. The lawsuit also states the group wants its attorney’s fee paid.