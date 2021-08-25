Most of Indiana under second-highest category of COVID-19 spread in latest county metrics map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Most of Indiana is now under the state department of health’s highest category for community COVID-19 spread.

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) updated the weekly metrics map, which details the level of community spread by county. As of now, the map is used as a reference point for local health departments to determine if action should be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This week, 16 counties are in “red,” the highest category for community spread. 67 counties are in the next tier, “orange,” with nine in yellow.

All of northeast Indiana is in “orange” except for LaGrange County.

Last week, 11 counties were in “red,” 62 counties were in “orange,” and 19 counties were in “yellow.” In northeast Indiana, all but three counties – LaGrange, Kosciusko and Blackford – were in “orange.”

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health reported an additional 5,037 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths. Allen County reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total since early January.