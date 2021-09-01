Most of Indiana continuing to see high community COVID-19 spread in latest metrics map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Community spread of COVID-19 continues to run rampant throughout most of Indiana, according to the latest COVID-19 county metrics map.

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) updated the weekly metrics map, which details the level of community spread by county. As of now, the map is used as a reference point for local health departments to determine if action should be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This week, 13 counties are in “red,” the highest category for community spread. 75 counties are in the next tier, “orange,” with four in yellow.

In northeast Indiana, 13 counties are in orange and one, LaGrange, is in yellow. The area saw no changes in the category of community COVID-19 spread when compared to last week.

Last week, 16 counties were in “red,” 67 counties were in “orange,” and nine were in “yellow.”

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health reported an additional 4,822 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths. Allen County reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.