More than 800K Hoosiers now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That means about 12% of Indiana’s population is now fully vaccinated after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss