More than 75,000 Indiana seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – 75,000 Indiana senior citizens have registered to receive free COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

IDSH says that while seniors age 80 and older only account for less than 4% of Indiana’s population, seniors represent more than 19% of all hospitalizations and more than half of COVID-19 deaths.

An official date for the first dose of the vaccine has not been announced yet. There will be at least one clinic per county. Appointments for the secondary dose will be made on sight.

Senior citizens can continue to sign up at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

Other groups considered “vulnerable,” such as those who are immunocompromised, will be able to register as more vaccines become available on https://ourshot.in.gov.