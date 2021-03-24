More than 70 percent of Indiana counties in ‘blue’ in latest COVID county map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – More than 70 percent of all Indiana counties fall under the lowest category for coronavirus community spread.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 66 counties are in blue – the lowest metric for community spread. 25 counties are in yellow. One county, Blackford, is in orange.

In northeast Indiana, seven counties – Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Wabash – are in blue. All but one of the remaining counties in northeast Indiana are in yellow.

Last week, 65 Indiana counties were blue, and 27 were in yellow. None were in orange or red.

On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the state department of health would continue to provide color-coded county metrics, but the metrics would only be guidelines for local consideration regarding venue capacity.

Also Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 976 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, 680,046 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus, and 12,568 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.