‘Moment of hope’: Ohio begins to vaccinate frontline workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first vaccines against the coronavirus have arrived in Ohio as part of a national rollout, with front-line medical workers the first to receive doses.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday was the day everyone had been waiting for. The governor was joined by his wife, Fran DeWine, and Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson, to watch a box of 975 vaccines delivered to Ohio State medical in a UPS truck.

The University of Cincinnati medical center also received a similar supply, with eight more hospitals to receive additional doses Tuesday. Initial vaccinations will start in nursing homes on Friday.

“It was such a moment of hope to watch the healthcare workers begin to get vaccinated today,” said Governor DeWine. “Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands.”

Vaccine shipments will be delivered to eight additional hospitals in Ohio Tuesday:

Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital, Lucas County

Cleveland Clinic, Cuyahoga County

Metro Health Medical Center, Cuyahoga County

Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center, Clark County

OhioHealth Riverside Hospital, Franklin County

Aultman Hospital, Stark County

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens County

Genesis Hospital, Muskingum County

All 10 hospitals were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.