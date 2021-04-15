Moderna vaccine clinic to take place at Noble Co. Public Library

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Health Department announced it is holding a Moderna vaccine clinic for anyone 18 and older.

The clinic will take place on April 17 and 24 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library located at 813 East Main St in Albion. The Moderna vaccine will be the only vaccine available.

The department said walk-ins are welcome but appointments made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 are preferred. A government-issued ID card is not necessary for vaccination.

The COVID Registration Hotline phone number is 260-508-0232 can also be called during vaccine clinic hours: Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday from noon – 8 p.m.