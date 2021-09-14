Mobile vaccination/testing clinics coming to Allen and Wells counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced that it is deploying mobile clinics to a number of counties this week to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

In northeast Indiana, mobile clinics are being sent to the following locations:

Allen County: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Indiana Tech, located at 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

Wells County: Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1515 Clark Ave.

Testing and COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to Hoosiers.

Hoosiers in the ZIP codes where the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered, IDOH said.