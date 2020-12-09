Mitchell’s shows off COVID-19 compliance measures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The owner of Mitchell’s Sports Bar on Wednesday morning showed the media the extensive measures the establishment has taken to be in compliance with Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order issued earlier this year to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The establishment was ordered closed last week for compliance violations and reopened shortly after.

The compliance measures include table spacing, signs on the walls and floors, and even televisions with social distancing and masking reminders.

Owner Todd Smith invited the media to Mitchell’s to show just how difficult it has been for establishments like his to remain compliant and open for business.