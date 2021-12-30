Michigan urges schools to delay or make large events remote

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health and education departments are urging schools to postpone or make virtual large gatherings, including sporting events, if they are not “essential” — as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

The recommendation is intended to keep schools open when classes resume after the winter break next week.

It was included in a letter to K-12 superintendents and charter school directors Thursday.

Large events involve at least 100 people and include athletic competitions, concerts and meetings.

Officials cite an expected rise in infections caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss