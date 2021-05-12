Michigan urges primary care doctors to help vaccinate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief health deputy, encouraged doctors Wednesday to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.

About 55% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated.

The push to make doses available in physicians’ offices will complement the state’s focus on taking mobile clinics to places such as churches, and vaccinating people who are homebound.