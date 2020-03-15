Michigan up to 33 cases; MSU has case, postpones graduation

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University says it has a coronavirus case. It also postponed May graduation events for thousands of students. MSU says it was notified Friday of a positive test of someone “related” to the “MSU community.”
The school expects to have more.
Michigan so far has 33 cases of COVID-19, all announced since Tuesday.
The Associated Press has learned that Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood is infected. Oakland County, which has nine cases, ordered certain businesses to reduce occupancy by 50 percent, starting Monday.
