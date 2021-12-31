Michigan State University to begin spring semester virtually

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s president says the school will hold classes virtually for at least the first three weeks of its spring semester.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. cited a surge in cases, “presumably due to the omicron variant.” In a letter posted Friday on the university’s website, Stanley said administrators “now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester.

He says “starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus.”