Michigan sees record number of new confirmed virus cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reporting more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the highest yet during the pandemic — amid what a top health official calls “alarming increases” in infections around the state.

The 3,338 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services surpasses the state’s previous single-day record of 2,030 new cases set on Oct. 15.

The state agency also reported Saturday 35 more deaths, raising Michigan’s pandemic toll to 7,182 deaths.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says the data “shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan.“

