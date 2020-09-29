Michigan says racial disparities of virus have diminished

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, accompanied by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, right, speaks during an address to the state in Lansing, Mich. Michigan reported Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 that Black residents are no longer being disproportionately infected and killed by the coronavirus, after they accounted for a staggering 40% of deaths and 29% of cases in the early days of the pandemic. Gilchrist credits people of color for being more likely to wear masks and follow safety guidelines. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reporting that Black residents are no longer being disproportionately infected and killed by the coronavirus, after they accounted for a staggering 40% of deaths and 29% of cases in the early days of the pandemic.

For the last two available weeks of data, African Americans represented 10% of COVID-19 deaths and 8% of cases. They comprise 14% of Michigan’s population. They still account for at least 38% of confirmed and probable deaths overall, and at least 20% of cases. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II credits people of color for being more likely to wear masks and follow safety guidelines.

