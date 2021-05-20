Michigan: No crowd limits outside June 1, inside July 1

Detroit’s people mover track is shown in front of the General Motors headquarters on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the major loosening of economic restrictions on Thursday.

The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit.

The announcement came nearly a week after the governor’s administration eased a mask order due to updated federal guidance.

The governor scrapped a plan to tie three final reopening steps to specific statewide vaccination rates.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed.