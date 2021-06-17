Michigan lifts indoor capacity limits, mask requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will lift all indoor capacity restrictions and mask requirements next week, 10 days sooner than planned amid vaccinations and plummeting COVID-19 infections.

The state’s main coronavirus order will expire at the end of Monday instead of on July 1, ending 50% occupancy limits inside restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues and at indoor events like weddings and funerals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Thursday. She says it is a day everyone has been looking forward to and a debt is gratitude is owed to medical experts and health professionals who kept people safe.