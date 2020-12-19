Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Whitmer’s administration on Friday lifted a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and said movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases. Universities and colleges can let students return to campus next month, with a request to wait until Jan. 18 to restart face-to-face classes. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to a $465 million pandemic spending plan, including relief payments to businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat because of the coronavirus.

The legislation received overwhelming Senate support late Friday and is expected to win House passage Monday.

Nearly half of the funding would be used to continue a maximum 26 weeks of unemployment benefits instead of 20 weeks.

The bill would provide $45 million in assistance to employees who’ve been laid off or seen their hours cut due to restrictions under a state health department order.

A worker could get up to $1,650.