Michigan governor’s virus powers upended with court ruling

A group gathers as boxes filled with petition signatures are delivered by Unlock Michigan to the Michigan Department of State Bureau of Elections in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The Michigan group on Friday submitted at least 539,000 signatures in a bid to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before the year’s end. (Rod Sanford/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down a law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly used to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision now puts months of restrictions in jeopardy all while COVID-19 continues to flare up. In a 4-3 opinion, the court said the law is unconstitutional because it takes power away from the Legislature. Whitmer says the decision is “deeply disappointing.”

The governor says her orders will remain in effect for 21 days. She says she plans to take other action. Republicans in the Legislature have complained that Whitmer failed to use a 1976 law that would have required consultation with lawmakers about emergencies.

