Michigan governor: Retail businesses in northern Michigan can reopen

FILE – In this May 1, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will wear face coverings.

The move affects two of the eight regions identified in the governor’s gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One covers the Upper Peninsula and another includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including the Traverse City area.

Office work will resume in the region if work cannot be done remotely.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.