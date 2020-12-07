Michigan governor extends partial shutdown by 12 days

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has added 12 days to a partial shutdown of businesses and schools to curb the coronavirus.

Whitmer says the extended order, due to end Dec. 20, will enable the state health department to assess how Thanksgiving travel affected the spread of COVID-19.

In-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports will continue to be prohibited. Entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys will remain closed.

The administration has identified key metrics it will use to determine whether to slowly reopen after Dec. 20, and its priority will be reopening high schools.